Photos Of Nigerians Protesting Against Epileptic Power Supply In Sapele - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerians living in Sapele town, Delta state trooped out in their numbers yesterday to protest against the Benin Electricity company, BEDC, over the continuous epileptic power supply.

The residents in protest against the electricity distribution company caused pandemonium on the streets.

The protesters were seen carrying several placards which some read “Enough is Enough!”.

Residents cried out stating that they are tired of paying for darkness and clamored for the a No Light No Bill movement.

To make their grievances known, the angry protesters shut down the Sapele Power Station along with the Sapele Work Center at Ogorode.

See more photos from the protest below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment