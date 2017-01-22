Photos Of Yahya Jammeh Leaving Gambia After Giving Up Power - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Yahya Jammeh, Gambia’s former president has left Gambia days after the president-elect was sworn in.

Jammeh who had ruled Gambia for 22 years left the country in company of his wife and the Guinean president, Alpha Conde for Guinea.

Recall that Jammeh had caused political unrest in his country after his decision to stay in office despite his loss in the last election to Adama Barrow.

Jammeh’s successor however braved up and was sworn in on Thursday at the Gambian Embassy in Senegal after he declared Jammeh’s reign over in reaction to the parliament’s decision to extend Jammeh’s term in office.

See photos of Yahya Jammeh leaving the country below:

