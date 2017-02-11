 Photos: Onitsha Boy Makes Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Onitsha Boy Makes Stove That Uses Battery Or Charcoal

In this period where cooking is dominated by the use of cooking gas, kerosene and electricity, a 16-year-old boy from Onitsha has built a stove which depends on charcoal, battery and electricity on different occasions.

This cooking contraption uses the power of electricity or battery to fan an already well lit charcoal stove, keeping the stove active for periods long enough to cook food.

The NDYSON stove is a novel feature by the owner and could go a long way to increasing cooking efficiency in homes where cooking gas or kerosene are in short supply.

