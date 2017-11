Eight months after his court wedding to Nabila Fash, Ajegunle-born music Taliban, Oritsefemi has finally tied the knot in a society wedding, holding today in Lagos.

The wedding ceremony took place at The Ark, Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki, Lagos. The dress code of the day is gold and purple.

See photos from the wedding:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print