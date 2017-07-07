Photos: Panic As Armed Robbers Block Benin-Lagos Road - The Herald Nigeria

Road travellers were reported to have been left stranded earlier today after news of a suspected robbery attack along Benin-Lagos road went viral.

The news resulted in a gridlock along the road as commuters feared for their lives and could not proceed on their journey.

One of the stranded passengers along the road, John Ekuda, took to his social media page on Facebook to share photos as he called on the Edo State Governor, Obaseki to send security operatives to clear the road.

The social media user wrote: “As you can see the most ever busiest road Benin _ Lagos road have been block by Armed robbers passenger’s from Cameron and C R S central displayed this veg leaf from getting spoil on the hold up way, we are begging the governor G Obaseki to as matter of urgency send force men (note sophisticated prepared force, all the police around there cannot be seen for now) to ofumnwegbe town and clear road for motorists , Does it mean they must be always a most notorious armed robbers in Benin”

See photos shared below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment