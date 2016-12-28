Photos: Pastor Adeboye Visits Kirikiri Maximum Prison In Lagos - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye this morning visited Kirikiri Maximum Prison to pay a visit to the inmates.

He gave a charge, where he admonished the inmates that regardless of the circumstances they have found themselves, their dreams would come to pass.

During his visit he was able to;

* Look at the ongoing works and projects in the Maximum Hospital

* Give Christmas season food items and health care items to the prison

* Check on RCCG sponsored Open University.

* Check on the female students and officers

* Also promised he will keep fighting the case of the inmates with the Government of the day across Nigeria.

* Pray for both inmates and their beloved wardens

* Finally promised RCCG will continue to do more in the prison. Because every soul matters both within and outside the prison walls.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment