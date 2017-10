Peter Okoye took to his Instagram page to share some photos as he enjoyed his Sunday with family.

The former half of the pop duo P-Square has been in the media lately, following his very public split from brother, Paul Okoye, due to irreconcilable differences.

Peter seems to have moved on without his singing partner and twin brother as the artiste, his wife Lola and kids enjoyed their Sunday with friends at a beach house in Lagos.

See photos below ;

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print