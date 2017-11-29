Photos: Physically challenged lady murders her new born child

A physically challenged lady identified simply as Elohoh has allegedly murdered her newborn baby few hours after delivery in Ughelli North, Delta state.

According to Simon Ivo who shared the story, the young lady had been impregnated by an unidentified individual, whom she refused to reveal despite the pressure from neighbours to disclose the father of her child.

It was gathered that Elohoh angrily snuffed life out of the child after her first attempt to burn the child’s mouth with hot water failed.

Elohoh was said to have given birth to the handsome baby boy unaided in her family house where she resides with her siblings and parents.

On the day of the delivery, her parents had gone out to seek for their daily bread before she went into labour and birthed the child alone.

It was gathered that the cry of the baby attracted neighbours who came in to see the newborn and help Elohoh in cleaning and bathing the child.

The kind-hearted neighbours did a marathon in getting some of the needed materials like clothes and food for the baby and mother since she didn’t buy any.

After the celebration, everyone went home leaving Elohoh and one of the siblings since the mom was not around that day hoping to check on her in the morning.

The neighbours kept to their promise and showed up in the morning to see how Elohoh and her baby was doing only to find out that there was no baby anywhere.

They asked Elohoh about the child and she claimed that the father came late in the night and took the baby away having noticed that the child was not breathing well.

The neighbours could not believe the story Elohoh gave and decided to interrogate her, she held on to the same story but one of them suggested that the sibling will give a better account of what actually happened to the child.

On interrogating the sibling, he revealed that his sister Elohoh, had boiled hot water and forced it on the child to kill him but the child could not take much which ended up burning the entire mouth of the day old child as If that was not enough when the child defied death, she took a rag and tired it around the baby’s nose and mouth which suffocated the child to death.

When she noticed that the child was dead she took the corpse and put him on the sack loaded the sack with refuse and plantain pills then gave it to an insane man to throw off early in the morning as refuse.

A search was carried out immediately in the neighbourhood at all places where dustbins were dumped and the child was found tied in a sack in refuse with scars and bruises on his little body.

Her parents have refused to show up since the incident and she has been handed over to the police for further investigation and actions.

See the photos below (Graphic):

