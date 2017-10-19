A young man identified as Adebayo has been apprehended by the police in Isheri-olofin, Ogun state while trying to run away with five children.

The man who was said to have newly moved into the community had lured the children out of a church crusade which was organised on October 4, 2017.

The victims were identified as Tunde, 6; Kehinde, 6; Ayo,7; Ayomide, 8; and Basirat, 8.

The suspect had attempted to board a bus at kara bus stop when a resident, who was returning from Mowe Ogun state, met him with the children and inquired about their parents.

Adebayo reportedly rambled without an explanation which made her raise an alarm.

The Mob that gathered had attempted to beat him up after they took his phone and read his conversation with a friend who was waiting for him to deliver the children.

A resident, Taiwo Adetunji, said policemen from the Ojodu Abiodun division were alerted to the incident and the suspect was arrested.

He said,

“A church crusade was held in the community on Sunday, October 8, at about 6pm, which many people attended. The man moved into the community on October 4 and he was unknown to many people. He cashed in on the programme to abduct the kids.

“If the woman did not see him at the bus stop, he would have taken the five children away. We are still wondering how he managed to pick the children without being challenged by anybody. He probably used charms because our children don’t normally follow strangers. We have never witnessed such an incident in the community before.”

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity said he collected Adebayo’s mobile phone and discovered that he had been conversing with somebody, who was expected to bring a vehicle that would take the children away.

“I collected his phone and spoke with his accomplice who was talking to him. When the caller noticed that my voice was different from Adebayo’s, he terminated the call. Since then, the person’s line has not been going through.

“A mob wanted to beat him up at the bus stop, but we cautioned them and handed him over to policemen from the Ojodu Abiodun division,” he added.

One Fatimo Femi, whose son and grandson were among the victims, said she was a neighbour to the suspect. She added that she was sleeping when the news of the abduction filtered into the community.

She said,

“The suspect was living with his friend in our compound, but my children don’t relate with him. I was surprised how he was able to lure them out of the house.”

The spokesperson for Oba of Isheri-Olofin, Alhaji Saudi Adeshina, said the incident had made them to beef up security in the community to prevent a recurrence.

