In April 2014, 276 girls were abducted from Chibok by Boko Haram terrorists and till this day not all of them have been returned.

While there has been some success with the recovery of the girls, there are still many parents who are yet to see their daughters and while the girls that have returned are a thing of joy, they hold a painful reminder for the parents of girls who have not returned.

For this reason, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) initiative has tirelessly campaigned for the girls’ return and have at different times protested in Abuja until the girls are all home.

It was at one of these protests that police officers were deployed to stop the ingress of the protesters into Aso rock, but while the police officers carried out their jobs, their hearts were heavy and many of them could not hold back tears as they could identify with the heartbroken parents.

A Facebook user Waziri H. who was part of the protester shared the photos of the emotional moment.

