Photos: Popular Lagos Pastor Flaunts Wealth, Steps Out In Hummer Limousine - The Herald Nigeria

A popular Lagos Pastor and founder of the Royal Christ Family Ministry, Ikeja, Lagos, Bishop Tom Samson has once again dazzled as he stepped out in his luxury ride.

The popular pastor who seem un-bothered about the comments regarding pastors living a lavish life stepped out displaying his wealth and affluence over the weekend.

The pastor was spotted in his usual flamboyant style stepping off his Hummer Limousine luxury ride as he attended an event in Lagos on Saturday.

The cleric’s luxury ride is estimated to be worth as much as N80 million.

See photos below:

