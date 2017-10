President Buhari met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today at the royal palace Ankara, Turkey.

The President is in Turkey for the D-8 summit and travelled along with his wife, Aisha and his children.

Many have speculated as to the reason why his family is along for the ride as they have no role to play at the summit

You can check out the photos of Buhari’s meeting below.

