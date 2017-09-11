President Muhammadu Buhari, today received the National Council Of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, NCTRN, in the state house to discuss peace, growth and development of Nigeria from the grass root to the top.
President Buhari with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ooni of Ife H.R.H. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II and Sultan of Sokoto H.R.H. Sa’ad Abubakar IV as he receives in courtesy visit National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria in State House on 11th Sept 2017
President Buhari shaking hands with Ooni of Ife H.R.H. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II and Sultan of Sokoto H.R.H. Sa’ad Abubakar IV
President Buhari shaking hands with Sultan of Sokoto H.R.H. Sa’ad Abubakar IV and Ooni of Ife H.R.H. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II
President Buhari in an open conversation with National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria
