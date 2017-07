A twitter user has shared pictures of what looked like the Presidential aircraft as the Arsenal team was about boarding a flight to Australia for their pre-season tour.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari has been on medical treatment in the United Kingdom for over 60 days now.

The presidency had debunked news that the aircraft should have been flown back to Nigeria instead of lying idle in London, taking up money for parking fee.

