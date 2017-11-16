Photos: Pretty young lingerie model auctions her virginity for $3million

World most famous escort agency, Cinderella escort, has once again helped to auction the virginity of an 18-year-old lingerie model, Giselle.

The young model had put up her innocence for sale through the agency so as to use the money for tuition fees and travel.

An unnamed businessman apparently made the highest offer of $3million – outbidding a Hollywood celeb and a Russian politician, according to the site.

Giselle who seemed happy with the outcome said, “I would never have dreamed that the bid would rise so high and we would have reached 2.5 million euros.

“This is a dream come true.I think the trend to sell your virginity is a form of emancipation and I am shocked about people who are against allowing a woman to sell her virginity.

“If I want to spend my first time with someone who is not my first love, that’s my decision.”

A hotel has already been booked in Germany for the encounter and Giselle will be accompanied by security and can cancel at any time, it is claimed.

Cinderella escorts agency rose to worldwide fame earlier this year when Alexandra Khefren, an 18-year-old Romanian model, sold her virginity for 2.3 million EUR (£2million) to an unnamed Hong Kong businessman.

