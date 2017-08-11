Photos: Pro Buhari Supporters Spotted Smoking at Rally - The Herald Nigeria

In the wake of the protest held by the #ourmumudondo group calling for an update on the President’s health or his resignation, another rally was held by pro-Buhari citizens.

On the scene it was noticed that many of the participants were smoking with reckless abandon.

Many have frowned on this as while it isn’t illegal it does put into doubt the cause that they fight for.

You can see the pictures below.

