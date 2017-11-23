Odumewu Debbie Sunmisola popularly known as “PINKIDEBBIE”, a 22-year-old dance performer, exhibitionist and media influencer of some renown in the Nigerian entertainment industry, just broke the record for longest dance marathon by an individual.

PinkieDebbie who started dancing on Friday, November 17th to end November 24th, 2017, at The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island, Lagos, has danced for over 124 hours as at 12.00pm on November 23rd, 2017 and as at the time of filing this report is still dancing in hopes of hitting 150 hours.

The Guiness world record for the longest dance by an individual was previously held by an Indian woman, Kalamandalam Hemaletha who danced 123 hours 15 minutes.

Loads of Nigerian celebrities have been there to show her support as she joins Nigerians like Kaffy and DJ Obi on the Guinness world record books.

