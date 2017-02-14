Photos: Prophet prays for ladies’ soap to entice men - The Herald Nigeria

Controversial stylish and flamboyant Zambian Prophet, Anointed Benard, popularly known as Commander 1, last week asked his church female members to bring their various bathing soaps to church, for anointing by a special prayer.

Church members, mostly females, stormed the church with different colors, fragrances and shapes, for the Prophet to pray and get it converted to supernatural soaps.



It has been alleged that once the soap is prayed for it will enable the ladies lure men into love relationships, among other uses of the “supernatural” soap.

Prophet Anointed Benard claimed that once he has prayed for the soap, it would become “supernatural” and it would help the ladies in sorting out various problems in their relationships.

