Photos: Residents In Tears As Lagos State Govt. Demolishes Illegal Structures In Obalende - The Herald Nigeria

The Lagos state government yesterday began the demolition of structures and shanties illegally mounted in Obalende axis of the state after it had earlier served a 48 hours notice to residents and owners of the illegally mounted structures.

The 48 hours ‘Abatement Notice’ gave owners of the structure between Tuesday, 25th to Thursday, 27th of July, 2017 to quit the illegal structures and shanties which include containerised shops and others.

The Charmian of the Lagos State Task Force Superintendent of Police, Olayinka Egbeyemi stated while addressing newsmen that the shanties and other illegally placed structures were constructed directly on water channels thereby blocking the free flow of water through drainage and canals around the Obalende axis of the state resulting in flooding.

The eviction comes after the state government had earlier served a 6-months notice to residents prior to the 48 hours notice as permitted by the law.

Residents were however shook by the move embarked upon by the state government.

See photos below:

