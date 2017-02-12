PHOTOS: See Diezani's Posh Banana Island House Discovered by EFCC - The Herald Nigeria

Yesterday, in a sequel to the recovery of cash sums worth $9.3m and £74,000 from former General Managing Director, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also discovered $37.5m (N11.75bn) in the Banana Island home of the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Recall that the Banana island building is a 15-storey building comprising of 18 flats and 6 penthouses. It was purchased between 2011 and 2012 and is situated in the same estate where Nigeria’s richest man Aliko Dangote resides.

The twitter handle @APCUKingdom posted a tweet with snapshots of the posh highrise building.

You can see their tweet below;

Photos below show the building layout including the Olympic-sized swimming pool, the garden walkways and the gym on the inside of the building.

