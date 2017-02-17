PHOTOS: See the Horrible Beans being Allegedly Served To IDPs In Maiduguri - The Herald Nigeria

A Facebook user, Yaga Allen who lives in Maiduguri took to his account to share some images of the beans being served in IDP camps in Maiduguri.

The images are as of the moment unconfirmed, but there have been growing discontent with the way IDPs have been treated in recent times not least of all being the blast that rocked a camp in Rann.

It had also earlier been reported that some girls have had to resort to prostitution within the camps just to get something to eat.

You can see the images of the food and also what the sharer Yaga Allen had to say.

He wrote ‘Inhumane and cruelty has become the order of the day

This thing is being shared to IDPs by SEMA this morning’.

Guy as you see me here I don begin vomit.Such a sad story.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment