Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Oluwatosin, to her fiancé, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, the son of Omooba Tokunbo Olusanya tied the knot today In Ilorin, Kwara State.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and his darling wife, Toyin still have plans to throw a memorable church event on October 28th in Lagos.

25-year-old Tosin is the first of the four children of Bukola and Toyin. Although her father wants a glamorous destination wedding, Tosin has reportedly preferred to have it in Nigeria.

