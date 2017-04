A fatal accident in Ondo state has reportedly claimed several lives.

According to reports, the accident occurred along a busy highway in the state and claimed three lives on the spot.

Online reports hold that the accident occurred between a speeding bus which lost control, somersaulted and crashed on the busy road leading to the death of some of its passengers.

Some other persons were reported to have been injured in the accident.

See photos from the accident scene below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment