Photos From Stephanie Coker's White Wedding In Greece Surfaces - The Herald Nigeria

Photos From Stephanie Coker’s White Wedding In Greece Surfaces

Photos from Nigerian On-Air Personality, Stephanie Coker’s wedding holding in Greece has surfaced online.

The photos surfaced following the earlier released photos from the bridal brunch held ahead of the wedding ceremony.

Recall that the Nigerian OAP had gotten engaged to her man, Olumide Aderinokun and held a traditional wedding some months ago.

The 28 years old Voice Nigeria co-host looks absolutely stunning in her wedding dress as she ties the knot with the love of her life.

The wedding which is currently holding in Mykonos, Greece is reported to be anchored by TV personality IK Osakioduwa.

See photos below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant.

