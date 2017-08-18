Photos: Tears As Sierra Leone Holds Mass Burial For Over 300 Mudslide Victims - The Herald Nigeria

Following the heavy downpour in Sierra Leone which has claimed the lives of over 300 persons, hundreds of victims have been buried in a mass burial service which held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The photos from the graves were shared online by a social media users.

Recall that a vicious mudslide had hit Regent, near Freetown, Sierra Leone, claiming the lives of over 400 people after a hillside in the area collapsed on Monday morning following a heavy downpour.

The Red Cross on Wednesday revealed that roughly 600 people are still missing following the tragedy which killed most people in their sleep.

About 9,000 people were estimated to have been affected by the disaster in the West African country which comes after the Ebola crisis which wiped out at least 4,000 people.

Aid workers however warned that there remains a high risk of disease spread in the aftermath of the disaster.

Relatives of the dead victims were seem broken down in tears as their dead beloved ones were being buried.

Photos below:

