Founded by Ettore Bugatti. The Bugatti is a luxury car brand which is owned by German automobile manufacturing group Volkswagen. Volkswagen acquired the brand in 1998. The makers of Bugatti have highly desirable and iconic models in their stable.

Many will never have the chance to drive or own a Bugatti car, but the ultra rich in the world can enjoy this cars. Celebrities like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Tom Brady, and Jay Leno own Bugatti cars. These vehicles are not for the ordinary, they are expensive.

5) Bugatti Veyron Mansory Linea Vincero – $2,200,000

With this powerful car, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds. It comes with an 8 liter W16 AWD engine (1109 hp and 815 kW) and reaches a top speed of 407 kmph (253 mph).

4) Bugatti Veyron 16.4 – $2,550,000

This sports car was first presented in 2005 and continued till 2011. Powered by 8 liter W16 AWD engine (1001 hp and 736 kW), this awesome car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.46 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 407 kmph (253 mph).

3) Bugatti EB 18/4 Veyron Concept – $3,000,000

Unveiled at the 1999 Tokyo Motor Show but production started in 2005. This original Veyron was named after Pierre Veyron. This sleek car can reach a top speed of 340 kmph (211 mph). It is powered by 6.2 liter W18 AWD engine (555 hp and 408 kW). It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds.

2) Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse – $3,000,000

The Vitesse differs from the regular Grand Sport as it contains a Super Sport engine. This beautiful car is powered by 8 liter W16 AWD engine (1,200 hp and 882 kW). It is known to reach a top speed of 410 kmph (255 mph). Its 0 to 100 kmph time is just 2.6 seconds.

1) Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport – $4,000,000

This amazing car is a blend of power and beauty. Powered by 8 liter W16 AWD engine (1200 hp and 882 kW), this car can reach a top speed of 431 kmph (268 mph). With this beast, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.2 seconds. –Richest Lifestyle

