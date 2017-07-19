Photos From 2face Idibia's Visit To Soldiers, 94,000 IDPs - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer and convener of the Enough is Enough rally which held earlier in the year, 2face Idibia took time out to visit the Internally Displaced, IDP Camp.

The singer chose Maiduguri in Borno state as his target location as he visited the soldiers advancing the security front against deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The singer visited troops of 3 battalions of the Nigerian army combating the Boko Haram in Maiduguri, Borno State on Tuesday and took to his social media page to share photos from the visit.

He also disclosed that he met with over 94000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to put smiles on their faces.

See photos from the visit below:

