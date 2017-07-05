Photos: Twin Sisters Married To One Man Dedicate Their Children In Church, Nigerians React - The Herald Nigeria

Two sisters have gobe viral after a photo of both sisters, married to one man, surfaced online.

The twin sisters according a Facebook user, FearGod Akpakpan, got married to the same man and gave birth around the same time period.

The Facebook user who posted the unconventional child dedication on an Akwa Ibom social group on Facebook revealed that both sisters dedicated their children to God on the same day, Sunday, June 25, in Akwa Ibom state.

Online report further revealed that the children dedication held at the Christian Evangelistic Church, Ikpe Akpa Ewe in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Nigerians on social media are however infuriated by the relationship and took to their page to share their opinion of it.

See photos and read comments below:

