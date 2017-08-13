Photos: Two Dead As Gunmen Attack Another Church In Anambra - The Herald Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have on Sunday attacked yet another church in Anambra State coming a week after the St Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu was attacked leaving no fewer than 13 persons dead and 27 injured.

The gunmen were reported to have stormed the premises of the Assemblies of God Church located on Oguta road Onitsha, Anambra State killing one policeman and a civilian.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident disclosed that the gunmen stopped at the church but on spotting the policeman opened fire leading to the death of the officer and another civilian.

The eyewitness further added that “When the firing became too hot, the policemen abandoned their patrol vehicle and ran away for safety.”

The witness added: “The gunmen moved to their patrol van and took a gun belonging to the policeman they killed.”

Speaking on the attack, another eyewitness said: “Gunmen on Okada (motorcycle) shot a policeman and collected his rifle.

“They also shot dead an Okada man while escaping, and the passenger he was carrying was injured. The policeman was the one armed among his colleagues; they were providing security while church service was going on at Assemblies of God Church, Oguta road Onitsha.”

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar said the attack was not directed at the church.

He further added: “My men were on patrol near the church when they were attacked by some gunmen. It was not an attack on the church, in the real sense of it.”

