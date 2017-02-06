 Photos from Veteran actress Gloria Anozie Young's 50th birthday party - The Herald Nigeria

Photos from Veteran actress Gloria Anozie Young’s 50th birthday party

Nollywood veteran actress, Gloria Anozie Young celebrated the big 50 with friends and colleagues.

It was a double celebration as the actress and husband,Norbet Young also celebrated her 25th year anniversary in the movie industry.

Gloria has featured in over 60 Nollywood movies. She made her first appearance in the Charly Boy show and later shot to limelight after her role in the movie Glamour Girls.

Some colleagues in attendance
include Empress Njamah, Yemi Blaq, Helen Paul,Lepacious Bose, Okey Bakassi.

See photos Below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a comment

Victoria

Victoria is a graduate of mass communication, a great lover of Books and Music.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar