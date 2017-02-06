Photos from Veteran actress Gloria Anozie Young's 50th birthday party - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood veteran actress, Gloria Anozie Young celebrated the big 50 with friends and colleagues.

It was a double celebration as the actress and husband,Norbet Young also celebrated her 25th year anniversary in the movie industry.

Gloria has featured in over 60 Nollywood movies. She made her first appearance in the Charly Boy show and later shot to limelight after her role in the movie Glamour Girls.

Some colleagues in attendance

include Empress Njamah, Yemi Blaq, Helen Paul,Lepacious Bose, Okey Bakassi.

See photos Below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment