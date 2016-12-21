Photos: Victoria Kimani is Sizzling Hot in White Clinging Dress - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Chocolate City record label first lady, Victoria Kimani has released new, sexy pictures.

In the new pictures, the buxom beauty is spotted in a white, body hugging gown that accentuates her curves and leaves us breathless.

The white gown was her dress to a recent Christmas event. But trust the Kenyan eye candy to turn a Christmas party to her own fashion show.

The singer oozed of sexiness as she stepped out in the gown, leaving most of her body bare, displaying her sexy tattoos and bulging bosoms.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment