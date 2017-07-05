Photos: Yoruba Oba Kneels To Be Anointed As Minister 13 Years After Coronation - The Herald Nigeria

A Yoruba traditional ruler, HRM Oba Adeyemi Adediran Akanbi has knelt down to be anointed as a Pastor at the Acts of Apostles Int. Church Akure during an ordination service held by the church in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Esa-Oke Chapter.

The Oba who revealed it had always been his dream to become a Pastor noted that God first appeared to him in a dream that he would be ordained.

The General Overseer of the Acts of Apostles Int. Church Akure, Apostle/Prophet (Dr.) Z.B. Adeboriota further disclosed that the Oba evidently has a call on his head.

Confirming the Oba as a Pastor, Apostle Paul Adenuga while speaking in presence of all CAN ministers in Esa-Oke revealed that when he visited Kabiyesi in his palace in Esa-Oke in April 2017, he notices the call on Kabiyesi head to become a Pastor.

The traditional leader’s name has since his ordination changed from HRM (OBA) Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran to HRM (Oba) Pastor Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran.

See photos from the ordination service below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment