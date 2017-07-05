 Photos: Yoruba Oba Kneels To Be Anointed As Minister 13 Years After Coronation - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Yoruba Oba Kneels To Be Anointed As Minister 13 Years After Coronation

A Yoruba traditional ruler, HRM Oba Adeyemi Adediran Akanbi has knelt down to be anointed as a Pastor at the Acts of Apostles Int. Church Akure during an ordination service held by the church in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Esa-Oke Chapter.

The Oba who revealed it had always been his dream to become a Pastor noted that God first appeared to him in a dream that he would be ordained.

The General Overseer of the Acts of Apostles Int. Church Akure, Apostle/Prophet (Dr.) Z.B. Adeboriota further disclosed that the Oba evidently has a call on his head.

Confirming the Oba as a Pastor, Apostle Paul Adenuga while speaking in presence of all CAN ministers in Esa-Oke revealed that when he visited Kabiyesi in his palace in Esa-Oke in April 2017, he notices the call on Kabiyesi head to become a Pastor.

The traditional leader’s name has since his ordination changed from HRM (OBA) Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran to HRM (Oba) Pastor Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran.

See photos from the ordination service below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar