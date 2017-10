Model and Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian West was photographed taking her daughter North West, 4, to deliver food to the homeless.

Kim was also joined by her elder sister, Kourtney and they set up a station to hand out food items to those in need. In her hands, Kim was clutching onto two huge bags of donations while her daughter held two cans of food and seemed eager to help out.

See photos below;

