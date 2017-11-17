Tennis star Serena Williams and Billionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans.

The duo who recently welcomed a daughter chose a Beauty and the Beast theme, perhaps inspired by Disney’s recent live-action remake for the event.

A group of A-list American celebrities turned up for the event which includes: Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams, Beyonce, Lala, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Eva Longoria, and the members of New Edition, who played a five-song set during the reception.

Here are some photos from the event:

