Check out Serena Williams stunning wedding dress

Serena William’s stunning lacy white Alexander McQueen dress, which was designed by head designer Sarah Burton has been revealed in a series of photos.

The Tennis champion walked down the aisle with Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena’s wedding to Ohanian took place at the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans, with the pair surrounded by a bevy of friends, families and A-listers for the Beauty and the Beast-themed bash.

Williams looked elegant in her wedding dress before she then swapped that for a shorter, though no less beautiful, Versace number for the first dance, which saw the newlywed couple dancing to ‘Tale As Old As Time’ – a tune in line with the wedding’s theme, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

See Photos of the event taken exclusively by Vogue magazine

