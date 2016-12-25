 Photos: Two dead, many trapped as Lagos police college building collapses - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Photos: Two dead, many trapped as Lagos police college building collapses

Two people have been confirmed dead, while an unknown number of persons have been trapped after a building collapsed in Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday.

The building’s toilet and bathroom reportedly caved in on what could be described as a Christmas Day tragedy.

The incident occurred exactly at W Block Police Barracks at the Police College.

An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, speaking on condition of anonymity, said rescue operations were ongoing at the college.

