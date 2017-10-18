According to reports, an animal brothel has been discovered in Serbia with a growing customer base of tourists from Germany, Holland, Sweden and Great Britain.

An investigation into the horrifying trend was broadcast by TV channel RTL revealing that there are online adverts which offer animal sex from between 70 and 150 Euros (N29,000 to N63,000) with visitors paying an extra 50 Euros (N21,000) to film themselves.

It was reported that these tourists arrive in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital via organized “bus tours”.

Pavle Bihal, chairman of the Leviathan, an anti-animal cruelty group insists they want the clubs closed down.

“We have information about a club, which is actually an apartment, where all this happens. We are currently waiting for the location to be confirmed so we can report all to the police.” Bihal said

Below is a photo of a dog apparently wearing a jacket, fish-net suspenders and high heels.

