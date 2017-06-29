Phyno Replies Hushpuppi After Slamming Him Over Fake Watch - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian rap artiste, Phyno has replied the jibe thrown his way by Malaysia based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi known for flaunting his luxury lifestyle.

Recall that Hushpuppi who spent millions at a night club some weeks ago took to his social media page to slam the singer as he claimed Phyno shows off fake watches to his fans.

In reaction to the jibe, Phyno took to his social media page on Snapchat to share a photo of himself and Hushpuppi which he claimed Hushpupi begged for while he was in Malaysia to perform.

Phyno further added: “Show your followers something else apart from being in stores and rented jets.”

He wrote on his social media page:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment