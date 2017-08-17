Pilgrims commends NAHCON on accommodation, feeding arrangements

Some Nigerian pilgrims in Medina, Saudi Arabia, have commended the leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for putting in place decent accommodation and good feeding arrangements since their arrival.

The pilgrims made the commendation on Thursday in Medina in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Malam Umaru Faruku, a pilgrim from Kebbi state, said that Nigerian pilgrims could compete with their counterparts from any part of the world in terms of decent and comfortable accommodation as well as good menu.

He said he was delighted with the accommodation because of its closeness to Prophet Muhammad Mosque.

He said in the past Nigerian pilgrims were accommodated far from the mosque.

He also expressed satisfaction about the quality and quantity of the food that NAHCON was providing the pilgrims.

Faruku said: “We are really enjoying the food.

“I am happy with the improvement in terms of feeding and accommodation in Medina.

“In past we used to admire such services from pilgrims of countries like Ghana and Burkina Faso, but now we are received better service.

“I thank the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed for the enhanced services being rendered to the pilgrims.”

Mr Kazeem Bello, a pilgrim from Ogun said the quality of the food being served was second to none.

He appealed to pilgrims to cooperate and obey instructions of NAHCON and state officials and seek their assistance when necessary.

Bello said officials of NAHCON were friendly to pilgrims and listens to their complaints.\

He added that whatever the pilgrims needed was provided in good time.

He expressed hope that the gesture and hospitality would be sustained.

Alhaji Moshood Abiola, a pilgrim from Kwara, who expressed satisfaction with the services being rendered, urged the pilgrims to pray for speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abiola appealed to leaders in Nigeria to borrow a leaf from their Saudi counter parts who provide basic social amenities for their citizens.

Malam Isa Muhammad, a pilgrim from Nasarawa State, also applauded the Federal Government for securing accommodation for pilgrims close to Haram which had prevented them from road traffic and trekking long distance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that feeding and accommodation arrangements were among the major reforms introduced by NAHCON to ensure Nigerian pilgrims get value for their money.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 40, 0000 pilgrims from different states of the federation had been transported to Medina out of which about 20,000 had been move to Mecca to commence their hajj rite. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment