Planned February Protest Is Useless And Baseless - Blackface - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the call on all Nigerians to participate in the nationwide protest slated for February 6th, 2017 by Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia, his former music group mate, Blacface has issued a counter reaction to the development.

Recall that Blackface had aimed shots at his former music group mate over his songs but in his latest tweet, the Nigerian artiste called on Nigerians to shun the protest.

Blackface took to his Twitter account to brand the planned protest a failure which according to him is baseless and useless.

However, the planned protest has received positive response from fellow artistes and celebrities who have promised to troop out to support the artiste and fight for the good of the country.

