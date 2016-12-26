Plateau govt. empowers 60 women with various skills

The Plateau Government has empowered 60 women with various skills and donated wheelchairs and hearing aids to people living with disabilities (PWDs) across the 17 Local Government Areas.

Mrs Rufina Gurumyen, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social development disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

Gurumyen said the empowerment of the 60 women was in partnership with the Industrial Trust Fund (ITF).

She said the women were trained in beads making, catering and fashion design, amongst others.

According to her, the training is aimed at providing the women with sources of livelihood through the suffering of their families would be alleviated.

“We recently trained sixty women in collaboration with ITF and donated about forty wheelchairs across the 17LGs in Plateau to People Living with Disabilities.

“The ministry, in collaboration with an organization, Beautiful Gates, donated almost 40 wheel chairs each across the 17 LGAs to ease movement for PWDs and thus boost their economic activities.

“Hearing aids were also donated to the students of the Gindiri School for the deaf and we sent seven PWDs for capacity building on inclusive campaigns to include them actively in governance,“ she said.

She said the women affairs ministry assisted many less privileged people in the state by paying their hospital bills in hospitals.

The commissioner said following the inauguration of the `End Violence Against Children’ campaign, cases of violence against children reduced.

She said the government also provided micro-credit facilities to artisan women to expand and stabilise their businesses.

She added that windows were also trained at the Widowhood centre in Mangu LGA.

The commissioner commended Gov Simon Lalong for paying workers, a development, which she said, illustrated his integrity as a driver for accelerated development of the state.

The women affairs ministry said at a news conference recently that activities for the Armed Forces Remembrance day in Plateau would include emblem appeal fund inauguration by the Governor on Jan. 5 and an interdenominational service on Jan. 8, during the Juma’at prayer at the Central Mosque in Jos.

According to her, part of the activities will include wreath-laying at the Plateau Secretariat Roundabout Cenotaph on Jan. 15. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment