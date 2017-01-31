Plateau Govt urges residents to patronise train services – Commissioner - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Mr Pam Dongs, Plateau Commissioner for Works and Transport, on Tuesday urged residents to patronise train service in the state to reduce the transportation stress and heavy burden on roads.

Dong told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that residents of the state would need to undergo reorientation on the use of the rail transportation services.

The commissioner said that the reorientation was needed due to the disdain they show towards rail transportation introduced by the state.

According to him, Plateau State had a train transportation system in place last year plying Kuru to Jos but which had fizzled out due to lack of patronage.

He said the reorientation was needed as the nation was returning to the rail system of transportation to reduce the stress and heavy burden on our roads.

Dongs said that residents need to know that it is a cheaper mode of transportation that would reduce unnecessary burden on the roads and also help to foster trade across the country.

He said that the rail way is most suitable for long distance travel and also for moving bulky and heavy goods as it had inbuilt capacity to accommodate weights.

The commissioner said it is cheap and affordable and if well maintained, saying it makes movement easier for Nigerians as railway perform many public utility services.

“Last year Plateau government had a railway service that was plying Kuru to Jos but for unknown reasons there was no patronage and it stopped and this calls for orientation to use the railway again.

‘’ If the railway are under-utilised, then the aim is defeated, the whole idea is for trains to carry full load at a time so as to enable us manage its operations properly, ‘’ he said.

There are plans to complete the repairs on the railway tracks and bring in better couches that people will appreciate and also to give people a comprehensive orientation (NAN).

