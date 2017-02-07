Plateau Speaker urges commission to conduct free, fair LG polls

Mr Peter Azi,the Speaker of Plateau state House of Assembly, has advised the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), to conduct a free, fair and credible local government elections.

Azi gave the advice on Monday, in Jos when the Chairman of the commission, Mr Fabian Ntung, appeared before the House Standing Committee on agencies to defend its 2017 budget.

“Local government elections in Plateau are prone to crisis; the electoral body must strive to avert such situation by being fair to all.

“All eyes are on you to conduct free, fair and peaceful election. We have witnessed the violence that erupted after the last local government elections and would not want a repeat,” he said.

The Speaker assured the commission of support toward the conduct of free and peaceful local government polls, and promised to provide all that was necessary to ensure that.

Earlier, Ntung had assured Plateau people that the commission would conduct free and fair local government elections “within this year”.

“We are expecting the election to hold this year and we will do our best to be a neutral umpire,” he said. (NAN)

