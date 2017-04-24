 Police arraign 7 persons for allegedly selling day-old baby

Police arraign 7 persons for allegedly selling day-old baby

Seven persons including six women were on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly conspiring to sale a day-old baby.

The accused are, Onyinyecgi Oseneye, 22; Prisca Okocha, 45; Glory Ehinmi, 35; Regina Anyanwu, 59; Chizoba Nwate, 35; Elizabeth Michael, 68; and Nike Nwatemole, 40.

The seven were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, selling and buying a day-old baby.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Julius Babatope told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 1, at Ikota along Epe-Ajah Expressway, Lagos

 

 

Babatope told the court that the accused had conspired to steal Precious, a day old baby, for the sum of N500,000.

The offence contravened Sections 275(a)(f) (j) of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Olajuwon admitted them to a bail of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till May 8, for mention. (NAN)

OAT/ORO/MZA

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar