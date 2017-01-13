Police arraign 7 over theft of N259.8m worth of pharmaceutical products

The police on Friday arraigned seven persons in a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into a warehouse belonging to Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited and carted away products worth N259.8 million.

The accused are Mario Ejim, 47; Ositadinma Onah, 30; Jimoh Bakare, 46; Sikiru Oreniwa, 38; Ginika Okoroji, 32; Anayo Omenaku, 31 and Christopher Ugwu, 32.

All the accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

Mr Cyril Ejiofor, a counsel from the State CIID Panti, told the court that the offences were committed between the months of September and November 2016 at Nasfat Close, Aswani, Isolo.

He said that the accused persons broke into the warehouse of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals and stole various drugs worth N239.8 million.

Items listed to have been reportedly stolen include Manix capsules, Lonart DS, Funbact A cream, Lonard tablets, P.Alaxin tablet, Lofnac gel, G-Glutamin tablet, Omefast Capsule, Felvin capsules and Clamoxin 156.25MG (50 pieces).

Others include Lonart suspension, Lonart tablet, P.Alaxin suspension (100 pieces), Day by Day vitamin C, Greenlin syrup(Adult), Dexorange syrup, G-Roxim injection, Neoxicam, Essential 10 Amino syrup and Grenocid suspension.

He said that the alleged offences contravened sections 286, 307, 326 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State , 2011.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule , granted the accused bail in the sum of N2million each, with two responsible and gainfully employed persons as sureties in like sum.

She then adjourned further hearing till Feb. 6 . (NAN)

