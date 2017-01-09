Police Arrest 4 For Rape, Kidnapping In Bauchi - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Bauchi State police command has disclosed arresting four suspected kidnappers/rapists in Ganjuwa local government area of the state.

According to the police public relations officer Bauchi State command Haruna Mohammed, the suspected kidnappers were arrested following a tip-off on the 01/1/2017 at about 20:00hr sequel to intelligence report.

He noted that Police detectives attached to Ganjuwa Division in collaboration with vigilante group following the tip off’ arrested the suspected kidnappers and rapists who include Bala Mohammed, Dauda Damina, Mohammed Ahmed and Dahiru Mato all males of Mada Dutsen kura Hamlet in Yali ward of Ganjuwa LGA.

He said the suspects had on the 28/11/2016 at about 00:00hrs, Armed with cutlasses and sticks stormed the residence of one Abubakar Mohammed of the same address and had unlawful carnal knowledge with his wife after which they threatened to kidnap his mother.

He added that “Complainant gave them Sum of thirty-five thousand naira (N35,000) and pleaded with them not to kidnap his mother but they seized his motorcycle receipt as collateral pending when he pay an outstanding ransom of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000).

The PPRO added that some exhibits including, two cutlasses and, motorcycle receipts seized from the complainant were recovered from the assailants.

According to Mohammed, all the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime after which they would be charged to court for prosecution.

