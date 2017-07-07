Police arrest men who robbed a pastor of his car and are terrorizing Abuja - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Police have arrested a robbery gang that have operated within the Mabushi area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The gang was well known for terrorizing residents of the area and upon receipt of complaints by one Pastor Davies and several residents of Mabushi area of FCT, IGP Ibrahim K Idris directed his men to track and apprehend the culprits.

On 22/5/17, one of the gang members, Lawal Peter, 25, was arrested with one of the stolen phones. The suspect confessed to the armed robbery and policemen to their hideout in Mabushi.

There, the following members were arrested: Emmanuel Adole, 26, who sold the stolen camry of the Pastor for 400k, Ojuma Onoja, 24, who was in posession of 2 phones and a gold wrist watch belonging to the Pastor, Danjuma Mohammed, 30, Dickson Uche, 21, and Ali Abdul, 24.

They confessed to several armed robberies in Abuja and led the police to Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers States on 27/5/17 where the following gang-members were also arrested; Friday Emmanuel, 28, Akaninyena Etukdo, 32, Ikechukwu John, 32 and Joe Effiong, 28.

One Samsung Galaxy, one Infinix Hotnote, one Nokia phone, a gold wrist watch and Toyota Camry 2010 model belonging to the Pastor and 6 other stolen cars were recovered from the robbers. Their operational house breaking and car jacking tools were also recovered.

