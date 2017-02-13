Police arrest woman suspected to have drugged boyfriend in hotel

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a woman, who allegedly drugged her boyfriend – a medical doctor – and made away with his car, laptop and phone.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Dolapo Badmos, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos, said that the suspect was arrested in Agbor, Delta, after committing the crime in Lagos.

Badmos said that the suspect drugged the medical doctor at a hotel in Ojodu.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect and her lover had checked into the popular hotel (name withheld) at 5:30p.m on Jan. 19.

She said that the duo had planned to spend the night together in the hotel.

“The lady, after settling down in the hotel, went to get malt drink and yoghurt while the boyfriend was taking bath.

“The victim said that when he returned, he took the malt drink and yoghurt, slept off at 6p.m. and woke up at 2a.m.

“He reported at Omole Police Station when he discovered that his personal effects, including car have gone.

“The victim claimed that he met the suspect on a social media dating site, Badoo, about a year ago,” Badmos said.

She said that the command’s anti-crime patrol team known as Rapid Response Squad, traced the suspect through a car dealer in Lagos State.

“She had engaged the car dealer to help her to perfect import papers for the doctor’s stolen Volkswagen Passat Wagon 2001 model,’’ she said.

The spokesman told newsmen that the woman was arrested along with a power generator repairer, who she engaged to drive the stolen vehicle.

She said that the repairer admitted that he had helped the woman to take away many vehicles out of Lagos State to Sapele in Delta.

Badmos said that the case had been transferred to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation. (NAN) MIO/OIF/IGO

