Police ban Tuface planned Nationwide protest - The Herald Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has disclosed that popular hip-hop star, Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface, would not be allowed to embark on any protest within the state.

The artiste recently announced his plan on his Instagram page, stating that he intends to lead a nationwide protest on February 5. Tuface said he would lead the protest against the Federal Government’s handling of the economy among other issues.

Owoseni said the police command was not ready for that kind of demonstration. He stated that the police have received an intelligence report that criminals were planning to hijack the process to wreak havoc on Lagos.

Owoseni said: “Information reaching us revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the peaceful protest. And as such, we won’t allow it to hold in Lagos. We know that Tuface do not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand.”

At a press conference held earlier in the week, Owoseni said: “The Civil Society had said that they do not need police permission to carry out any peaceful protest, but they should also be aware that there might be those who share an opposing view. This set of persons may want to disrupt the peaceful demonstration and would want to attack demonstrators.

“This is why we advise individuals or group of persons who may wish to embark on civil demonstration to inform the police so that adequate security arrangement would be provided.”

