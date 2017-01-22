Police boosts community relations in Zamfara

The Police in Zamfara has embarked on state-wide familiarisation campaign as part of efforts to improve police community relationship in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Shaba Alkali, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday that the tour was designed to bridge the gap between the force and residents.

Alkali explained that the police would interact with various stakeholders across the state, including local government councils, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other security agencies, to get closer to people at the grassroots.

“We embarked on this tour to get closer and familiar with prominent people such as traditional and community leaders, local authorities as well as the general public in order to improve the relationship of the command with the people of the state.

“Is part of the commands’ activities to actualise the police Eminent Persons’ Forum initiated by the Inspection General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris,” he said.

According to him, eminent persons have vital role to play in promoting peace and stability in the state as well as promoting police and community relationship.

“Therefore we have to solicit for their support and assistance,’’ he said.

Alkali appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the police and support them with useful information on criminals and their hideouts in order to enhance security in the state.

The commissioner noted that security issues are a collective responsibility that required everybody’s support. (NAN)

